HOUSTON, April 26 Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery began overhauling a 180,000 bpd vacuum crude distillation unit on Thursday, according to trade and industry sources.

The overhaul had been expected to commence once Motiva brought a new 325,000 bpd crude distillation unit into production, sources have said. Motiva co-owner Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced the start-up of the new crude unit on Thursday.

A Motiva spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

A vacuum distillation unit increases the amount of motor fuel feedstock produced from a barrel of crude oil.

