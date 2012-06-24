HOUSTON, June 24 A new 75,000 barrel per day (bpd) hydrocracker was shut by a malfunction on Saturday at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the plant filed with state pollution regulators.

Operators safely depressured and stabilized the hydrocracker after a high level of hydrogen sulfide triggered a chain of malfunctions resulting in excess pressure in the unit, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The hydrocracker, called HCU-2, was part of a $10 billion, five-year expansion of the refinery that began production in April. A hydrocracker uses hydrogen under high temperatures to make gasoline and diesel. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)