Sept 28 Motiva Enterprises 275,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was starting up a new power plant on Wednesday that will provide electricity for a refinery expansion to come on-line in the first quarter of 2012, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Motiva, A Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Saudi Refining joint venture, is expanding the refinery to 600,000 bpd. The power plant start-up began on Saturday.

A Motiva spokeswoman declined to discuss start-up of the plant. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)