TOKYO Aug 8 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil's state-run Petrobras , said on Monday it would delay refining operations at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, for a few more days due to damage to equipment wrought by a powerful typhoon.

The company suspended all processing operations from 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) last Thursday as very strong typhoon No.9 Muifa approached the Okinawa island. It passed through the island on Saturday. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)