TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK said on Wednesday it will likely resume refining operations at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan by Aug. 17, following damage to equipment from a powerful typhoon.

The company, wholly owned by Brazil's state-run Petrobras , had said on Monday it would delay refining operations for a few more days.

The company did not comment on details of damages.

The company suspended all processing operations from 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) last Thursday as very strong typhoon Muifa approached the Okinawa island. It passed through the island on Saturday.

The company said it resumed truck terminal operations on Saturday afternoon, and marine operations on Tuesday. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)