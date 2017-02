TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK said on Friday it was restoring part of a cooling tower that was damaged by a strong typhoon earlier this month, before resuming refining at its sole 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara plant in Okinawa, southwestern Japan.

The company, wholly owned by Brazil's state-run Petrobras , has made no changes to its estimate to resume refining operations by Aug. 17, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)