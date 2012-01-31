U.S. GASOLINE MARGINS TURN NEGATIVE, FALL 1.4 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $11.60 PER BARREL AFTER EIA DATA
TOKYO Jan 31 Japan-based refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazilian state-run Petrobras , said on Tuesday it plans to shut its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery from April 2 to 28.
The refinery is based in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
VATICAN CITY, Feb 15 Pope Francis appeared on Wednesday to back Native Americans seeking to halt part of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying indigenous cultures have a right to defend "their ancestral relationship to the earth".