TOKYO, July 31 Nansei Sekiyu KK will restart the
100,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at
its Nishihara refinery in southwest Japan following one or two
days of inspection, a local fire department official said.
The fire department on Tuesday lifted a suspension order it
had imposed on the refinery following a July 19 explosion that
hit a furnace for a 13,500-bpd reformer, a unit that reforms
naphtha into gasoline.
Nansei Sekiyu, wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras
, was not immediately available for comment.
