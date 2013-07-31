TOKYO, July 31 Nansei Sekiyu KK will restart the 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Nishihara refinery in southwest Japan following one or two days of inspection, a local fire department official said.

The fire department on Tuesday lifted a suspension order it had imposed on the refinery following a July 19 explosion that hit a furnace for a 13,500-bpd reformer, a unit that reforms naphtha into gasoline.

Nansei Sekiyu, wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras , was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Urquhart)