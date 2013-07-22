* Explosion at furnace during preparation for restart

* Fire dept sees at least one month to repair damages

* CDU operations likely to restart earlier (Adds comment from local fire department; quote from Nansei statement; details on earlier fire)

TOKYO, July 22 Nansei Sekiyu KK, has been ordered to delay the restart of its 100,000-barrel-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, indefinitely following a gas explosion at a furnace, the local fire department said on Monday.

The incident - which occurred on Friday morning during preparation for restart of the refinery after maintenance - damaged one of the walls of a furnace used in the production of gasoline, the local fire department said.

The fire department has ordered all operations at the refinery to be suspended, said an official, adding that repair work on the furnace will likely take at least a month.

"On account of the circumstances, resumption of refining operations will be postponed for a while," Nansei Sekiyu said in a statement on the incident.

The explosion had no impact on the refinery's 100,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), which is located away from the furnace. The fire department said it is likely to grant an earlier restart of the CDU if Nansei requests to do so.

The timing of such a restart remains unclear.

The refinery, wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras, had been under maintenance since July 2 and was scheduled to be restarted on July 20.

Nansei Sekiyu had to shut down the refinery for nearly two weeks last month after a fire on June 6. The earlier incident pushed back its previously scheduled maintenance to July.

The Friday explosion caused no oil leaks or injuries, the local fire department said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)