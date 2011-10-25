Oct 25 The National Cooperative Refinery Association (NCRA) is planning to build a new delayed coking unit at its 85,500 barrel-per-day refinery in McPherson, Kansas, the company said.

The $555 million project will involve replacing the current coker, which has been in operation at the plant since 1952.

Construction is slated to begin in January 2013 and wrap up in August 2015, the company said. The new unit will not increase the refinery's overall capacity, but it will increase ability to produce gasoline and diesel. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley)