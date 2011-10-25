UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
Oct 25 The National Cooperative Refinery Association (NCRA) is planning to build a new delayed coking unit at its 85,500 barrel-per-day refinery in McPherson, Kansas, the company said.
The $555 million project will involve replacing the current coker, which has been in operation at the plant since 1952.
Construction is slated to begin in January 2013 and wrap up in August 2015, the company said. The new unit will not increase the refinery's overall capacity, but it will increase ability to produce gasoline and diesel. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.