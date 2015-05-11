NEW DELHI May 11 India's Numaligarh Refiners Ltd said on Monday it had extinguished a fire at the hydrocracker unit at its 60,000-barrel-per-day plant in the northeastern state of Assam and had resumed the process of starting up the entire plant in phases.

The refinery has been closed for about a month for routine maintenance, Numaligarh's spokewoman, Madhuchanda Adhikari told Reuters, adding the fire occurred during the start up of units.

According to a government statement, NRL had shut the refinery for routine maintenance from end-March.

"The fire broke at 1100 hrs local time in vessel No. 4 of the hydrocracker ... the fire has been doused completely. There are couple of injuries," she said.

Numaligarh Refinery is a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)