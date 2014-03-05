Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
March 4 Oil major BP said it entered into a joint partnership with New Zealand Refining Co Ltd and Z Energy to procure and process crude oil through New Zealand's only refinery, according to a report on Voxy's website.
BP and Z Energy, the refinery's two largest customers, currently import their own cargoes of crude when required, which means the refinery has to manage production independently, and often not at optimum levels, the report said.
"The refinery is a key energy infrastructure asset and this partnership will enable it to operate more efficiently and competitively," the website quoted Matt Elliott, BP New Zealand Managing Director.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.