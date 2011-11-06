* 5.6 magnitude quake shook state Saturday night
HOUSTON Nov 6 Crude oil refineries and
pipelines in Oklahoma were unaffected by earthquakes that shook
the state over the weekend, operators said on Sunday.
The strongest quake -- a 5.6 magnitude temblor -- rumbled
the region on Saturday night, with aftershocks continuing
Sunday in the central area of the state, about 40 miles (64 km)
east of the capital Oklahoma City.
A spokeswoman for ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 198,400 barrel-
per-day (bpd) refinery in Ponca City, the state's largest, said
there was no "damage or operating issues" due to the quake. The
refinery is 106 miles (171 km) north of Oklahoma City.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) crude oil pipeline
connecting the oil transport hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, was not
affected by the quake, said company spokesman Rick Rainey.
State regulators said oil and natural gas production was
unaffected by the earthquakes.
Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said its 85,000 bpd Ardmore,
Oklahoma said production continue as normal.
Gary-Williams 70,000 bpd refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma,
also continued operating normally, a spokeswoman said.
