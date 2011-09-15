Sept 14 Petrobas said the alkylation unit 2 at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Pasadena Refining Systems refinery in Pasadena, Texas came back online after repairs on Tuesday.

The unit was safely shut down on Sept. 13 after a small threaded connector at the alkylation unit broke off, causing a release to the atmosphere, said Petrobras America spokeswoman Sophie Gates.

Petrobras America is the U.S. unit of Petrobras, Brazil's national oil company. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)