Nov 17 PBF Energy (PBF.N) reported on Thursday
a flare compressor upset led to a release of sulfur dioxide
(SO2) at its 182,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Delaware
City, Delaware, according to a notice filed with Delaware
pollution regulators.
The filing said the release was ongoing and the company was
correcting the problem.
PBF bought the refinery, which processes heavy crude oil,
from Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) last year and began restarting
it in May this year.
