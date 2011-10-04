* Pipe broke on carbon monoxide boiler

* Restart prep work mechanically complete (Adds detail on restart prep work)

Oct 3 PBF Energy said the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 182,200 barrel per day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery was unaffected by the rupture of a pipe in an associated carbon monoxide boiler.

"It wasn't an FCC failure," PBF President Michael Gayda said in a telephone interview.

Preparatory work on the refinery's units for restart is mechanically complete, Gayda said.

Before beginning a restart of the refinery in May, PBF undertook a preparatory overhaul because previous owner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) idled the plant in November 2009 when it was losing $1 million as an economic downturn crushed refining margins.

The carbon monoxide boiler uses high temperature carbon monoxide as fuel for the boiler. A pipe broke on the boiler, requiring the carbon monoxide to be vented into the atmosphere, Gayda said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)