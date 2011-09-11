HOUSTON, Sept 11 PBF Energy was performing maintenance on a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 182,200 barrel per day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery on Friday, according to a notice filed by the company with state pollution regulators.

It was unclear from the notice filed with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control if the work, which released sulfur dioxide, was beginning or ending. The notice referenced both a shutdown and a start-up.

"The release of sulfur dioxide was caused during a shutdown of the cat cracker unit start-up," is the description of the incident on the filing. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)