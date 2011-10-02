Oct 2 PBF Energy's 182,200 barrel per day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery reported flaring on Friday due to a switch failure, according to a notice filed by the refinery with Delaware pollution regulators.

The malfunction caused the refinery to exceed its permitted levels for sulfur dioxide pollution, according to the notice. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)