GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
Oct 3 PBF Energy said the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 182,200 barrel per day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery was unaffected by the rupture of a pipe in an associated carbon monoxide boiler.
"It wasn't an FCC failure," said PBF President Michael Gayda in a telephone interview.
The carbon monoxide boiler uses high temperature carbon monoxide as fuel for the boiler. A pipe broke on the boiler, requiring the carbon monoxide to be vented into the atmosphere, Gayda said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)