Oct 3 PBF Energy said the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 182,200 barrel per day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery was unaffected by the rupture of a pipe in an associated carbon monoxide boiler.

"It wasn't an FCC failure," said PBF President Michael Gayda in a telephone interview.

The carbon monoxide boiler uses high temperature carbon monoxide as fuel for the boiler. A pipe broke on the boiler, requiring the carbon monoxide to be vented into the atmosphere, Gayda said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)