Nov 28 PBF Energy said on Monday some of the units at its 190,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, remained operational despite Sunday night's power outage.

"A number of the major units are still operating," said spokesman Michael Gayda.

PBF is examining the downed units to make sure they sustained no damage in the outage and can be started safely, but Gayda gave no timeline for when the refinery would be back to normal rates .

"We want to get them up and running as soon as possible," he said.

There was no reaction in the gasoline or distillate markets on the East Coast, traders said, with many busy wrapping up November business.

Inventories of both gasoline and distillates for early December are ample, so reaction is expected to remain muted.

"No market impact yet. Four days out and everyone is still playing catch up," said one New York harbor distillate trader.

Delmarva power, a unit of Washington-based Pepco Holdings POM.N, said it has about 977 customers out in the state of Delaware. Most of the outages are in the northern part of the state.

A spokeswoman for Delmarva said that it appears that the refinery power problems were on "on their side of the meter" and not part of a wider power problem. (Reporting by Janet McGurty in Moncton, Jeffrey Kerr and Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)