(Adds PBF comments on potential West Coast acquisitions)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, April 30 PBF Energy executives
said on Thursday they have yet to deliver on plans to grow the
company through acquisitions but remained hopeful.
"We will always be interested in acquisitions," Tom
O'Malley, executive chairman at PBF, said during an earnings
call. "We pursue every one that is out there. Over time, I
believe we're going to succeed, one never knows."
PBF Energy owns refineries in New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio.
The New Jersey-based company was reportedly interested in
Exxon Mobil's Los Angeles-area refinery, but those plans
were delayed following an explosion at the plant in February.
PBF has also reportedly expressed interest in other West
Coast refineries.
O'Malley said the company's appetite for a West Coast
acquisition remains strong, but sellers are enjoying robust
refining margins that make them reluctant to sell at low prices.
"Good margins are a double-edged sword. Good margins make us
happy because they earn us money," O'Malley said. "Very good
margins also raise the price of assets that may be available for
sale and slow down the process."
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Jessica Resnick-Ault)