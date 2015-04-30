(Adds PBF comments on potential West Coast acquisitions)

By Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK, April 30 PBF Energy executives said on Thursday they have yet to deliver on plans to grow the company through acquisitions but remained hopeful.

"We will always be interested in acquisitions," Tom O'Malley, executive chairman at PBF, said during an earnings call. "We pursue every one that is out there. Over time, I believe we're going to succeed, one never knows."

PBF Energy owns refineries in New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio.

The New Jersey-based company was reportedly interested in Exxon Mobil's Los Angeles-area refinery, but those plans were delayed following an explosion at the plant in February.

PBF has also reportedly expressed interest in other West Coast refineries.

O'Malley said the company's appetite for a West Coast acquisition remains strong, but sellers are enjoying robust refining margins that make them reluctant to sell at low prices.

"Good margins are a double-edged sword. Good margins make us happy because they earn us money," O'Malley said. "Very good margins also raise the price of assets that may be available for sale and slow down the process."