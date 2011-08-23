HOUSTON Aug 23 PBF Energy's refineries in Delaware and New Jersey had no impact from a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, PBF President Michael Gayda said.

"We have nothing to report," he said.

PBF operates a 182,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Delaware City, Delaware and a 160,000 bpd plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)