HOUSTON Aug 15 PBF Energy's 160,000 barrel per day Toledo, Ohio, refinery cut production on a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Monday for up to four days of work, according to a notice the privately held company filed with local pollution regulators.

The company is replacing a trip and throttle valve on a fan located on the FCC's carbon dioxide boiler, according to a notice filed with the Toledo Division of Environmental Services. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andre Grenon)