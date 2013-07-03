(Adds PDVSA that fire extinguished)
PARAGUANA, Venezuela, July 3 A small explosion
and fire hit the flexicoker unit of Venezuela's 645,000 barrel
per day Amuay refinery on Wednesday, but no one was hurt and
firemen brought the blaze under control.
The oil workers union at the huge facility said the
flexicoker unit had been stopped a day earlier due to a fault.
"A pipeline broke and caused an explosion and fire, which is
now under control. The (flexicoker) plant was stopped yesterday
because of a fault in its compressor," said Ivan Freites,
president of the workers union at the refinery.
State oil company PDVSA confirmed the small explosion and
said the fire had been extinguished. It said no one had been
hurt.
Last week an internal report by PDVSA showed that Amuay,
Venezuela's biggest refinery, had returned to operating at its
normal level, 10 months after an explosion that killed more than
40 people.
The facility has had problems at various units since the
blast, including at its flexicoker plant.
The internal report said 10 of Amuay's 51 plants were out of
action, including its lubricants plant. The refinery's biggest
distillation unit, no. 5, restarted in April after being badly
damaged in August's deadly explosion.
