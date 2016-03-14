PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, March 14 Venezuela's massive 955,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Paraguana refining center was operating at around 470,000 bpd, with Amuay's fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) still down, a union boss said on Monday, citing an internal report.

The roughly 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery was operating at around 320,000 bpd, while the adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery was at 150,000 bpd, said union leader Ivan Freites, quoting Friday's report.

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA has launched one of its largest oil tenders ever, seeking to buy some 8 million barrels of U.S. or Nigerian light crude for delivery from April through June, according to a document seen by Reuters last week. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Editing by Richard Chang)