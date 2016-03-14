PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, March 14 Venezuela's
massive 955,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Paraguana refining center
was operating at around 470,000 bpd, with Amuay's fluid
catalytic cracker (FCC) still down, a union boss said on Monday,
citing an internal report.
The roughly 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery was operating at
around 320,000 bpd, while the adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon
refinery was at 150,000 bpd, said union leader Ivan Freites,
quoting Friday's report.
Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA has
launched one of its largest oil tenders ever, seeking to buy
some 8 million barrels of U.S. or Nigerian light crude for
delivery from April through June, according to a document seen
by Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Editing by Richard Chang)