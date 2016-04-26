By Mircely Guanipa and Marianna Parraga
| PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela/Houston, April 26
PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela/Houston, April 26 (Reuters) -
V enezuela's key Paraguana oil refining complex was this week
operating around half capacity, prompting state-run oil company
PDVSA to launch purchase tenders for products as it tries to
offset power outages and equipment failures.
While Amuay's fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) restarted on
Monday, the 645,000 barrel-per-day refinery was operating at
only around 360,000 bpd as its flexicoker remained down, union
boss and fierce government critic Ivan Freites said on Tuesday.
The adjacent 310,000 bpd Cardon facility was processing
around 110,000 bpd, added Freites, citing Monday's internal
report of Venezuela's top refineries in the wind-swept Paraguana
peninsula.
Output has dropped at the crisis-hit OPEC country's
refineries in recent months, with critics blaming shortages of
spare parts, lack of maintenance, and a shaky electrical grid.
"At the weekend we were producing at around 25 percent,
nothing more," lamented a worker at Amuay.
A shipper close to Venezuela's exports said the Paraguana
refineries' processing rate was at historical lows in early
April.
PDVSA often blames problems on saboteurs seeking to subvert
the socialist government. The company did not respond to a
request for comment.
MORE TENDERS, FEWER EXPORTS
In the last few months, Venezuela's oil product imports have
grown while exports to key customer United States have fallen.
PDVSA launched tenders to buy at least 300,000 barrels of
catalytic naphtha and 300,000 barrels of high-sulfur diesel
(HSD) for May delivery, according to documents seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
Caracas-based PDVSA also told participating companies it
could extend the purchase to a total of five cargoes.
Loading delays at ports have also compounded Venezuela's
exports problems.
The malfunctioning of several loading arms at Jose port has
led to a backlog of tankers for the last month, according to a
union leader and Thomson Reuters data.
"I do not see how they (PDVSA) can get much lower with
exports of refined products," said a trader with a company that
sells products to PDVSA.
As in much of Latin America, Venezuela's oil production and
exports are declining. Crude output fell 11.9 percent to 2.53
million bpd in the first quarter of 2016 compared with the same
period of 2014, according to OPEC numbers compiled by Reuters.
In addition, Venezuela's steep economic recession has
crimped PDVSA's ability to pay contractors and service
companies.
This month, U.S. oil services firm Halliburton Co and
Schlumberger, the world's No. 1 oil services company, said they
were curtailing or reducing activity in Venezuela.
Growing crime and emigration due to low salaries are also
expected to weigh on Venezuelan oil output.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo and Marianna
Parraga in Houston; Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in
Caracas.; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)