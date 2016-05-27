BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
MEXICO CITY May 27 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Friday that the processing plants at its Salamanca refinery were out of operation due to an interruption in its steam supply.
The company said in a statement that no-one had been hurt and that there had been no damage to the refinery, which is in the central state of Guanajuato. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company