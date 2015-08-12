Aug 12 A faulty compressor may be to blame for a
shutdown at the 88,000-barrel-per=day (bpd) gasoline-making
fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at Philadelphia Energy
Solutions' 335,000-bpd plant in Philadelphia, a source
familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.
The company will not restart the unit on Wednesday as it
waits to identify the problem, the source added.
The 200,000 bpd capacity crude unit at the Girard Point
section of the refinery is currently operating at 150,000 bpd
owing to the FCCU shutdown, the source said.
The biggest East Coast oil refiner shut down the FCCU on
Wednesday after failing to restore it to full rates, a source
said, deepening a regional fuel supply squeeze that has sent
benchmark prices soaring.
