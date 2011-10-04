HOUSTON Oct 4 Petrobras (PETR4.SA) (PBR.N) said its 100,000 barrel per day Pasadena, Texas, refinery remains out of production following a Friday fire.

The refinery's coker unit remains in operation, the company said in a statement.

The refinery's sole crude distillation unit was damaged by the fire, the company added. The CDU is central to refined product output.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and extent of damage continues. No timeline has been set for restoring production. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)