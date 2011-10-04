UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HOUSTON Oct 4 Petrobras (PETR4.SA) (PBR.N) said its 100,000 barrel per day Pasadena, Texas, refinery remains out of production following a Friday fire.
The refinery's coker unit remains in operation, the company said in a statement.
The refinery's sole crude distillation unit was damaged by the fire, the company added. The CDU is central to refined product output.
An investigation into the cause of the fire and extent of damage continues. No timeline has been set for restoring production. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.