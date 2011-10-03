* Gulf gasoline climbs on refinery fire

* Crude unit fire extinguished -company

* All workers accounted for, no injuries reported (Repeating story from Friday)

By Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Sept 30 The Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 barrel per day Pasadena, Texas refinery was shut Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on the plant's crude distillation unit, the company said in a statement.

The fire was extinguished about two and a half hours after it broke out at Pasadena Refining System Inc, the plant's name. The refinery is located along the Houston Ship Channel in the suburb of Pasadena, Texas.

"It was a crude oil fire," said Pasadena Fire Marshal David Brannon.

All refinery employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported, Petrobras said.

"Equipment failure caused a fire at the crude unit," the company said in a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

In Gulf Coast refined products markets, M3 summer-to-winter transitional gasoline gained 1 cent to a $1.25 per gallon premium atop November NYMEX RBOB gasoline, according to traders.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also rose by half a penny per gallon to $2.75 over NYMEX futures on the news.

The crude distillaton unit does the initial refining of crude oil and produces feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Residents in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, were initially ordered to shelter in place due to heavy black smoke from the blaze drifting over the area. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, Brannon said.

The fire broke out at about 1:45 p.m. local time (1845 GMT). (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)