* Pasadena Refining attempting to operate other units

* Crane brought into refinery for repairs

(Adds details, background)

HOUSTON, Oct 7 The sole crude distillation unit at Petrobras' (PBR.N) (PETR4.SA) 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery was expected to be shut at least two to four weeks for repairs following a Sept. 30 fire, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.

The refinery was working to operate other units at the refinery in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, with feedstocks obtained from other suppliers, the sources said.

A Petrobras representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil and provides feedstock for all other units within a plant.

A crane has been brought into the refinery to assist with removing damaged equipment and to make repairs, the sources said.

The last statement issued by Petrobras said the refinery, called Pasadena Refining System Inc, was shut and the company was investigating the cause of the fire.

The blaze broke out when a pump seal failed on the crude unit, the sources said. No employees were injured in the fire.

The refinery runs cheaper heavy crude oil to make refined products for sale to retail customers along the Gulf Coast and eastern third of the United States. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)