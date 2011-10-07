* Pasadena Refining attempting to operate other units
* Crane brought into refinery for repairs
HOUSTON, Oct 7 The sole crude distillation unit
at Petrobras' (PBR.N) (PETR4.SA) 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)
Pasadena, Texas, refinery was expected to be shut at least two
to four weeks for repairs following a Sept. 30 fire, sources
familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.
The refinery was working to operate other units at the
refinery in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, with
feedstocks obtained from other suppliers, the sources said.
A Petrobras representative was not immediately available to
discuss refinery operations.
The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of
crude oil and provides feedstock for all other units within a
plant.
A crane has been brought into the refinery to assist with
removing damaged equipment and to make repairs, the sources
said.
The last statement issued by Petrobras said the refinery,
called Pasadena Refining System Inc, was shut and the company
was investigating the cause of the fire.
The blaze broke out when a pump seal failed on the crude
unit, the sources said. No employees were injured in the fire.
The refinery runs cheaper heavy crude oil to make refined
products for sale to retail customers along the Gulf Coast and
eastern third of the United States.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)