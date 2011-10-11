* Refinery has been shut except for delayed coking unit

* Petrobras says refinery operating with limited runs (Adds comments from spokeswoman, details, paragraphs 3-5)

HOUSTON, Oct 11 Petrobras' ( PBR.N ) ( PETR4.SA ) 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery is expected to remain shut through the end of October for repairs following a Sept 30 crude distillation unit fire, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

The refinery, called Pasadena Refining Systems Inc for its location in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, has been shut, except for a delayed coking unit, since the CDU blaze, in which no one was injured.

A Petrobras spokeswoman said the refinery was operating with limited runs, but did not provide further details.

Shortly after the fire, the refinery began working on bypassing the CDU and running feedstock directly into the other production units.

The CDU does the initial refining of crude oil coming into the refinery and produces feedstock for all other units at the plant.

