* Refinery has been shut except for delayed coking unit
* Petrobras says refinery operating with limited runs
HOUSTON, Oct 11 Petrobras' (PBR.N) (PETR4.SA)
100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery is
expected to remain shut through the end of October for repairs
following a Sept 30 crude distillation unit fire, sources
familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.
The refinery, called Pasadena Refining Systems Inc for its
location in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, has been
shut, except for a delayed coking unit, since the CDU blaze, in
which no one was injured.
A Petrobras spokeswoman said the refinery was operating
with limited runs, but did not provide further details.
Shortly after the fire, the refinery began working on
bypassing the CDU and running feedstock directly into the other
production units.
The CDU does the initial refining of crude oil coming into
the refinery and produces feedstock for all other units at the
plant.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Brian Ellsworth in
Rio de Janeiro; Editing by David Gregorio and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)