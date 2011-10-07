HOUSTON Oct 7 The sole crude distillation unit at Petrobras (PBR.N) (PETR4.SA) 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery was expected to be shut at least two to four weeks for repairs following a Sept. 30 fire, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.

The refinery was working to operate other units at the refinery in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, with feedstocks obtained from other suppliers, the sources said.

A crane has been brought into the refinery to assist with removing damaged equipment and to make repairs, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)