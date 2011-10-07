HOUSTON Oct 7 The sole crude distillation unit
at Petrobras (PBR.N) (PETR4.SA) 100,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Pasadena, Texas, refinery was expected to be shut at least two
to four weeks for repairs following a Sept. 30 fire, sources
familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.
The refinery was working to operate other units at the
refinery in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, with
feedstocks obtained from other suppliers, the sources said.
A crane has been brought into the refinery to assist with
removing damaged equipment and to make repairs, the sources
said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)