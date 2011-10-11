HOUSTON Oct 11 Petrobras' 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery is expected to remain shut through the end of October for repairs following a Sept 30 crude distillation unit fire, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

The refinery, called Pasadena Refining Systems Inc for its location in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, has been shut, except for a delayed coking unit, since the CDU blaze, in which no one was injured.

A Petrobras representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)