HOUSTON Oct 11 Petrobras' 100,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery is expected to remain shut
through the end of October for repairs following a Sept 30
crude distillation unit fire, sources familiar with refinery
operations said on Tuesday.
The refinery, called Pasadena Refining Systems Inc for its
location in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, has been
shut, except for a delayed coking unit, since the CDU blaze, in
which no one was injured.
A Petrobras representative was not immediately available to
discuss refinery operations.
