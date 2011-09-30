* Fire breaks out at Houston-area refinery

* Gulf Coast gasoline gains a penny on fire

* Blaze under control -fire department

* No reports of injuries

(Adds details, background, market reaction)

HOUSTON, Sept 30 A fire broke out on Friday afternoon in the crude distillation unit at Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery, the company told an emergency phone messaging system.

"We are currently having a fire in our crude unit," a refinery spokeswoman said on the Community Awareness Response Line for Harris County, which provides residents near the row of refineries and chemical plants along the Houston Ship Channel with information.

There were no reports of injuries at the refinery called Pasadena Refining System Inc for the Houston suburb where it its located, according to Pasadena, Texas, Fire Department.

"They have the fire under control," said Pasadena Fire Marshal David Brannon. "The fire was definitely on a unit. "It was a crude oil fire."

In Gulf Coast refined products markets, M3 summer-to-winter transitional gasoline gained 1 cent to a $1.25 per gallon premium atop November NYMEX RBOB gasoline, according to traders.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also rose by half a penny per gallon to $2.75 over NYMEX futures on the news. Residents in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, were initially ordered to shelter in place due to heavy black smoke from the blaze drifting over the area. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, Brannon said.

A refinery representative did not reply to requests for information about the fire which broke out at about 2 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Initial media reports said a a crude oil storage tank was burning at the refinery but area television station websites showed photos or video of firefighters from the refinery pouring multiple streams of water onto a blackened and smoking refining unit. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)