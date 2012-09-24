NEW YORK, Sept 24 Philadelphia Energy Solutions, a joint venture between Carlyle Group Sunoco Inc, plans to perform six to eight weeks of planned work in January 2013 on a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 330,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia, a source familiar with operations said on Monday. The 90,000 barrel per day unit in the Girard Point section of the refinery will be shut for work. The refinery, comprised of two plants, has total gasoline-making capacity of 138,500 bpd, according to government data. The 48,500 bpd unit at the Point Breeze section of the plant will remain operational.