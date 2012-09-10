* Contract ratified in close vote * Contract comes into force Oct. 1 By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, Sept 10 Unionized workers at Phillips 66's Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, have ratified a new three-year contract, with 52 percent of membership voting in favor, the union said. "We are used to having 85 to 90 percent (approval)," a union source said of historical voting patterns at the plant. "This was eye-opening." The new contract for 288 Teamsters union members at the plant was ratified on Friday and takes effect Oct. 1. The two sides started negotiations early as a precaution in case the agreement was not ratified. Union leadership recommended the contract be accepted, but a large block of union members expressed displeasure with some of the work rights and quality-of-life changes in the pact. A spokesman for Phillips 66 was not immediately available for comment.