* Contract ratified in close vote
* Contract comes into force Oct. 1
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Unionized workers at Phillips
66's Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, have
ratified a new three-year contract, with 52 percent of
membership voting in favor, the union said.
"We are used to having 85 to 90 percent (approval)," a union
source said of historical voting patterns at the plant. "This
was eye-opening."
The new contract for 288 Teamsters union members at the
plant was ratified on Friday and takes effect Oct. 1. The two
sides started negotiations early as a precaution in case the
agreement was not ratified.
Union leadership recommended the contract be accepted, but a
large block of union members expressed displeasure with some of
the work rights and quality-of-life changes in the pact.
A spokesman for Phillips 66 was not immediately available
for comment.