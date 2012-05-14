May 14 Phillips 66 on Monday reported a process upset at its 146,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Borger, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state regulators.

The incident happened around 8.30 a.m, local time, on Sunday and a gasoline making fluid catalytic cracking unit was identified as a source of emissions, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The Borger refinery is a joint-venture between Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by Anthony Barker)