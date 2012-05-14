UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
May 14 Phillips 66 on Monday reported a process upset at its 146,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Borger, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state regulators.
The incident happened around 8.30 a.m, local time, on Sunday and a gasoline making fluid catalytic cracking unit was identified as a source of emissions, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.
The Borger refinery is a joint-venture between Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by Anthony Barker)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.