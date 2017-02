HOUSTON, June 17 Phillips 66's 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery reported flaring on Friday, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

The cause of the flaring, which released sulfur dioxide was unknown, according to the notice.

A refinery's safety flare system is used when refinery production units cannot process hydrocarbons normally. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernarrd Orr)