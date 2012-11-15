NEW YORK Nov 15 Phillips 66 is bringing back online units at its joint-venture, 328,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Wood River, Illinois, after completing repairs, trade sources said on Thursday.

Phillips 66 took unspecified units offline for planned work at the refinery in late September. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc share joint ownership of the refinery.