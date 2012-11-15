BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Nov 15 Phillips 66 is bringing back online units at its joint-venture, 328,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Wood River, Illinois, after completing repairs, trade sources said on Thursday.
Phillips 66, which in late September took unspecified units offline for planned work at the refinery, said maintenance is nearing completion.
Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc are joint owners of the refinery.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.