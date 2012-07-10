UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
July 10 Phillips 66 is undertaking planned maintenance at its 198,400 barrels-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the company said in email on Tuesday.
Phillips 66 did not say when the maintenance work started or how long it is expected to last. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.