UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
Aug 1 Phillips 66 said on Wednesday that the company will keep its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.
The company in December said it was looking to sell the 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, which processes light-sweet crude, for the right price. However, increased cut-price U.S. onshore light-sweet shale oil output has made the plant more valuable, the company said.
In its second-quarter earnings release on Wednesday, Phillips 66 said it has decided to keep the refinery "as Gulf Coast sweet crude feedstock costs are expected to improve over the long term."
In May Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland told Reuters that if the price were not right for "a good export platform," the company would keep it. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.