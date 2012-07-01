HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
HOUSTON, July 1 Phillips 66's 247,000-barrels-per-day Sweeny, Texas refinery repaired leaks on a portion of the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Saturday and Sunday, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.
On Saturday, the refinery found oil oozing from welds on a box attached to the unit's riser to repair a hot spot found between a month and two months ago, the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed.
Additional welding was done on the box to repair the leaks, but the work resulted in increased release of particulate matter and carbon monoxide. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.