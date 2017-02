(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

July 12 Phillips 66 reported maintenance at its 247,000-barrels-per-day Sweeny, Texas refinery which resulted in emissions from a coker flare unit and a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) 3, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

Emissions from the work lasted from Wednesday through Thursday, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)