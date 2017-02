HOUSTON, July 8 Phillips 66's 139,000 barrels per day Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, was performing a planned overhaul which shut the hydrogen plant, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.

The work triggered flaring at the refinery and the release of sulfur dioxide, according to the notice filed with the California Emergency Management Agency. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish)