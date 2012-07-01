BRIEF-MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES $2.1 MLN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
HOUSTON, July 1 Phillips 66's joint-venture 328,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, reported a compressor malfunction that triggered flaring on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois regulators.
The refinery was working to repair the compressor and restart the unit affected by the malfunction.
The Wood River refinery is owned by WRB Refining, Phillips 50-50 joint venture with Cenovus Energy Inc. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Gary Crosse)
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
NEW YORK, Feb 3 A former Morgan Stanley wealth manager in New Jersey has been criminally charged with stealing about $5 million from clients, and then going on a spending spree including private jet service, luxury cars, and country club memberships.
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.