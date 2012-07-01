HOUSTON, July 1 Phillips 66's joint-venture 328,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, reported a compressor malfunction that triggered flaring on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois regulators.

The refinery was working to repair the compressor and restart the unit affected by the malfunction.

The Wood River refinery is owned by WRB Refining, Phillips 50-50 joint venture with Cenovus Energy Inc. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Gary Crosse)