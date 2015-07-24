(Rewrites throughout with company statement, power restored)

July 23 Phillips 66 said power had been restored following a brief, unscheduled outage that shut parts of its 247,000-barrel-per-day Alliance refinery in Belle Chase, Louisiana, on Thursday.

There were no injuries due to the incident, which occurred at 4:50 p.m. Central time, the company said, adding that the cause of the outage is being investigated by the local utility provider.

Industry intelligence firm Genscape earlier reported the shutdown of the entire refinery. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Ken Wills)