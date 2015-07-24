(Rewrites throughout with company statement, power restored)
July 23 Phillips 66 said power had been
restored following a brief, unscheduled outage that shut parts
of its 247,000-barrel-per-day Alliance refinery in Belle Chase,
Louisiana, on Thursday.
There were no injuries due to the incident, which occurred
at 4:50 p.m. Central time, the company said, adding that the
cause of the outage is being investigated by the local utility
provider.
Industry intelligence firm Genscape earlier reported the
shutdown of the entire refinery.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Erwin Seba in
Houston; Editing by Ken Wills)