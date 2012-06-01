June 1 Phillips 66 reported sulfur
dioxide emissions due to a flaring event at its 120,200
barrel-per-day refinery in Rodeo, California, according to a
filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing with California Emergency Management Agency said
the release at the San Francisco Bay-area refinery would not
pose threat to local residents.
Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are
interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.
