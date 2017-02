HOUSTON May 13 Phillips 66's 247,000 barrel per day (bpd) Sweeny, Texas, refinery began restarting on Saturday after a power outage hit the refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Among the units affected was the sulfur recovery unit, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)